William Paschall, Joliet, Illinois man beats fellow nursing home resident to death at Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation following dispute over washing machine.

Probably not the best way to get your clothes clean… A 71 year old Illinois man is accused of punching and beating to death a fellow nursing home resident following a dispute over a washing machine, according to reports.

William Paschall, 71, upon his arrest his arrest, Friday was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older, police said.

Joliet, IL, Police received a call Friday evening from Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation concerning a ‘battery’ on the building’s sixth floor, FOX News reported.

Unrelenting attack on victim

Responding officers found an unresponsive 61-year-old man in the laundry room.

Investigators determined that Paschall had gotten angry over the victim’s use of the washing machine and began attacking him – prompting staff to intervene.

Paschall is believed to have repeatedly punched the victim in the head and used the victim’s walker in the attack, causing him to fall to the floor, police said.

The facility’s staff rendered medical aid to the victim until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The Will County Coroner’s office pronounced the 61 year old dead at the scene.

Paschall was taken into custody and charged.

The victim’s identity and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office, Joliet police said.