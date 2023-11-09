: About author bio at bottom of article.

Tiffanie Lucas, Shepherdsville, Kentucky mother arrested in shooting murder of her two sons, ages 6 and 9. No known motive as community is left shocked.

A Kentucky mother has been arrested in the double shooting murder of her two young children, in a crime that has left locals grappling for answers.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, allegedly shot her two sons, ages six and nine, inside their Shepherdsville home Wednesday morning.

Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:07 a.m. they received reports of a shooting with injury at the home.

Victims identified as two brothers, ages 6 and 9

A neighbor who ‘felt something was wrong’ went into the house and found the children in a bedroom covered in blood and a gun on the bed, reported WLKY.

When police arrived, both children were transported 30 minutes away to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.

The kids went into surgery and as of 2:50 p.m, with police shortly thereafter announcing that both children had died from their injuries according to a Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office release.

Lucas who also goes by Celine Tiffanie Ann on Facebook was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, and booked at the Bullitt County Detention Center at 3:45 p.m.

‘The investigation is in its early stages and once more information becomes available, it may be released. At this time, it appears all parties in relation to this incident have been accounted for and there is no threat to the community’ said the sheriff’s office.

An arraignment hearing for Lucas is scheduled for Thursday morning.

News of the double shooting shocked the local neighborhood.

‘It’s sad, I mean what’s this world come to for a mother to shoot her two children like that’ neighbor Steve Steier told WLKY.

Adding, ‘It’s a good neighborhood to live in. This is just out of the ordinary.’

‘It’s devastating, I mean as a mother I can’t imagine thinking that’s the only way,’ said neighbor Amanda Mangis.

No known motive for the murders was immediately known.