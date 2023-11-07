: About author bio at bottom of article.

Repeat offender CT mom busted for DUI dropping off child at school

Christina Morrissette, Mashantucket, Connecticut mom arrested on DUI charges after spotted driving erratically dropping off her daughter to middle school. A history of alcohol abuse.

A Connecticut mother was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while dropping off her 12 year old daughter at middle school Monday, according to authorities.

Christina Morrissette, 33, of Mashantucket, was taken into custody shortly before noon when police were alerted to an intoxicated person at Ledyard Middle School, the Hartford Courant reported.

Morrissette allegedly pulled into the parent drop-off area and started ‘behaving erratically’ while dropping off her child, the Courtant reported, citing school officials.

Morrissette then failed multiple field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence and risk of injury to a minor.

Repeat offender

According to the state Judicial Branch records, Morrissette is facing charges of driving under the influence and failure to drive in proper lane from an incident in July. She was arrested by state police in that case and has not entered a plea to those charges.

The parent’s bond was set at $7,500, for DUI and and risk of injury to a minor, the Hartford Courant wrote.

Morrissette’s Facebook profile lists her as a resort sales associate at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

She is frequently pictured on the social media page with her daughter, who turned 12 in June.

Not immediately clear is if the mother has since sought help dealing with her drinking problem.