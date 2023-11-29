Ashley Ketcherside Texas mom brought on for role as sex educator for Godley ISD fired over double life as sex worker and prior prostitution arrests exposed. Also known as Lola Brea escort.

The double life of a sex worker… A Texas mother appointed to serve on multiple school committees and school volunteer groups as pertaining to sex education for a school district has been ousted after she was exposed for having had prior convictions as a prostitute.

Ashley Ketcherside, 38, from Godley, near Dallas, was fired from her post as a school sex educator at Godley ISD following two prior prostitution convictions, in 2012 and 2016. The mom is alleged to still be working as an escort.

Known to her current clients as Lola Brea, the parent appears to be working as a legal escort with an active website. Escort work – which is where clients pay for company – is permitted under Texas law, while prostitution – selling sex – is not.

Sex educator guiding children in appropriate material….

Ketcherside, whose maiden name is Ashley Villalobos, was found out after parents raised concerns about multiple ‘ambiguous’ businesses the sex educator — brought on to assist with appropriate material for students — said she owned but didn’t expand on what they were.

Although there’s no suggestion that Ketcherside’s current work was illegal or that she posed a threat to children, she was part of the School Health Advisory Council, which recommends health education protocols for students to school boards.

This includes ‘appropriate grade levels and curriculum for instruction regarding […] sex trafficking’ according to the website.

‘I don’t see any community wanting that to be the standard for their school district,’ Mary Lowe, from the nonprofit group Families Engaged for Effective Education, told Fox 4News.

‘We can do better, and we must do better,’ she told the outlet. ‘I believe that parents need to know.’

Too perfect role model?

The gap between Ketcherside’s past deeds and her expected role model as an educator ultimately was too much for ‘concerned’ parents BNN reported.

After receiving complaints from parents, Lowe told Godley ISD School Board trustee Kayla Lain about Ketcherside’s history of prostitution. Lain said she was shocked.

‘We had no idea what was going on in her personal life. She was always very friendly and personable,’ Lain told Fox.

Lowe’s tip-off was confirmed when Lain looked the employee up on LexisNexis and found one of her email addresses matched the escort contact for ‘Lola Brea’.

‘I googled her email address and that’s how I was able to find the escort services,’ Lain said.

Lola Brea’s images are on several public websites and many are too racy to include in reports.

Slipping under the cracks

The school district said it does background checks on all its employees but they were unaware of Ketcherside’s history.

‘Obviously, the district would not knowingly allow anyone to work in a staff position or to volunteer with certain criminal convictions in their background,’ the district told Fox.

Lowe highlighted how Ketcherside’s history could have slipped through the net because prostitution convictions are classed as ‘misdemeanors’ in Texas law.

‘I think this is something that the state needs to look at in regards to how they’re screening people that participate in schools,’ she said.

Ketcherside appears in a Godley ISD YouTube video of the SHAC’s first meeting of the school year in October. She’s also listed as a committee member in meeting minutes.

Members need to be appointed by the school board to serve, according to a district spokesperson. They added that Ketcherside entered the district this year.

She was also a volunteer on the Family and Community Engagement Committee, Parent Teacher Organization and Godley Athletic Booster Club, while leading a local cheerleading group.