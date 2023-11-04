Natasha Dach Apple worker fired over Instagram post accusing Israel of being terrorists as tech platform also severs ties with contract software engineer, Mohammed Tami over pro Palestine comments.

And it continues. An Apple employee has been fired following backlash after she posted a ‘controversial’ post on Instagram, in which she condemned ‘Zionists’ for being ‘murderers and thieves.’

Natasha Dach was removed from Apple’s employee directory after her social media post was unearthed by StopAntisemitism, a pro Israel watchdog group.

Revealed a screenshot in the since removed post: ‘For the few zionists on my list that unfollowed me or plan to lol, u guys sometimes forget that I am a proud German!’

Natasha Dach, an Apple employee, proudly states her German heritage and know how of Jews: – sneaking in countries

– stealing peoples lives

– torturing others Horrifying @Apple. pic.twitter.com/fEObPWlu9W — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 2, 2023

I KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE: MURDERERS AND THIEVES

‘You sneak into countries, steal peoples lives, jobs, homes, streets, push them, bully them, torture them.’

Dach went on to suggest that when people retaliate, it is labeled as terrorism, likely referencing the conflict involving Hamas on October 7, which resulted in over 1400 fatalities, mostly civilians at the hands of the militant group.

‘And when people act on it, you call it terrorism.’

‘You are doing this for generations,’ Dach wrote, adding: ‘Invasion is the only thing you are capable of.’

Dach concluded her post by stating, ‘You are the only terrorists, and history will note that.’

Dach has since deleted her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

Several websites with photos that bear a resemblance to Dach indicate that she is a creative writer and information technology specialist based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Following public outcry over the perceived ‘anti-semitic post’ (is being anti Zionist equatable to being anti-Jewish? – one is a political movement, the other an ethno-religious identity) Apple removed Dach from its employee directory.

According to Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, the group learned of Dach’s termination through a confidential source within Apple, based in Cupertino, California. Apple has not yet commented on this matter, but it is clear that Dach’s association with the company has been severed.

In addition to Dach’s case, StopAntisemitism had previously highlighted another incident involving a Palestinian tech worker who had identified himself as an Apple software engineer.

This worker, Mohammed Tami, expressed strong views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on LinkedIn, which led to his post being flagged by StopAntisemitism.

Tami, who lives in the Palestinian city of Ramallah on the Israeli-occupied West Bank, took to LinkedIn on Wednesday and condemned ‘the ethnic cleansing and genocide perpetrated by Israel.’

‘I cannot condemn my people for resisting this brutal and inhuman regime,’ Tami wrote on LinkedIn, adding that the Palestinians ‘have the right to strive for self-determination and the return of our people to the land from which they were forcibly displaced 75 years ago.’

Apple has since cut ties with the contract worker, the nypost reported.

While Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook has chosen to stay quiet on the ongoing conflict in the region which has since led to the upward deaths of over 9000 Palestinians, 2/3 of whom are women and children at the hands of Israel- following the Oct 7 Hamas attack – and worldwide protests calling for a cease fire – some workers have continued to share their opinions.

This has in turn led to management taking action, acutely aware of the sensitive nature of the conflict and its ability to inflame sentiments on either side- and compromise it’s brand image and ability to appeal to a broader market, leading to the corporate outlet reining in worker comments as they monitor worker social media engagement and internal channels.

Dach’s firing is the latest publicized ouster amid the ongoing conflict involving Hamas and Israel, as workers have been put on notice not to behave in a way or publicly share sentiments that might implicate their employer amid the highly polarized state of affairs once again taking center stage in the United States.

