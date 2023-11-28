: About author bio at bottom of article.

Allison Cozzi, Greenwich, Connecticut woman sues Chopt eatery after finding finger in salad and suffering shock and panic attack and migraine.

How delicious! A Connecticut woman is suing food chain Chopt after allegedly finding a piece of a manager’s finger in her salad.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, CT, claims the customer buying a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, only to realize while eating it that ‘she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad.’

Slow dread, ‘am I eating what I think I am eating…?’ viciously picking at one’s teeth and spitting into the universe!

‘Don’t tell the other customers, or the manager will have to chop off all their other fingers too!’

According to the suit, the un-named manager at the restaurant accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula.

The manager went to the hospital but the contaminated arugula was served to customers including Cozzi, the lawsuit states according to the Times Union.

‘Please no publicity thanks!’

The suit accuses the salad restaurant chain outpost and its parent company, Founders Table Restaurant Group, of negligence and ‘statutory violations,’ and seeks an undisclosed amount in monetary damages.

Westchester County health department records show the eatery being fined $900.

Cozzi according to the lawsuit suffered injuries including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain as a result of eating the contaminated salad.

Of note, Cozzi’s lawyer, Marc Reibman, declined to discuss the case with media.

‘My client has instructed me that she does not want any publicity,’ Reibman told via the nypost. ‘She is fearful that publicity will exacerbate her stress and anxiety levels.’

Chopt Creative Salad Co., is a restaurant food chain with more than 70 locations across the eastern United States.