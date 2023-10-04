Morgan Freche, Tangipahoa, Louisiana teacher at Lorainger Middle School charged with rape after having student’s baby. No police involvement despite her school employer allegedly aware of the teacher’s pregnancy.

A Louisiana teacher, 33, who allegedly became impregnated by one of her students, only to give birth to ‘their child’ surrendered to authorities on Tuesday. The educator now faces a series of charges, including rape and sexual battery.

Morgan Freche, 33, was arrested after investigations led to several warrants being put out for her arrest in Tangipahoa Parish. The alleged incidents date back about two years.

The child’s father who was not identified, was 17 year old at the time of the middle school teacher becoming pregnant.

On September 24, allegations of Freche having become pregnant with the teen’s baby led to the teacher ‘quietly’ resigning four days later, FOX8 reported.

The educator taught at the parish’s school system at Lorainger High School.

Following her arrest, Freche was charged with third-degree rape and oral sexual battery, as well as four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

At the time of her arrest, the baby infant was 2 months old, WWL-TV reported.

‘While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough,’ Sheriff Daniel Edwards said after Freche resigned last week.

‘This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure.’

George R. Tucker, an attorney for the victim, said that his family is relieved that Freche has been charged and they will focus on getting the boy into therapy.

‘We’re happy with the types of charges, we think maybe there should’ve been more charges because there were more events,’ Tucker told WSDU News.

Open secret

Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said in a statement that they were unaware of the allegations until they’d been reported.

‘We have just learned of the arrest of former Tangipahoa Parish teacher, Morgan Freche,’ Stilley said.

‘Although personnel and student matters are confidential and the specifics of such matters may not be discussed, student safety and the proper conduct of school district employees are a priority.’

Stilley added there was no place in her school system for Freche’s alleged behavior.

‘Neither the Board nor this office will tolerate employee behavior which crosses the line in areas such as the proper professional relationships between educators and their students,’ she added.

‘We are fortunate that the children of Tangipahoa Parish are instructed by professionals, and allegations of this nature are unfortunate. We are cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of this matter at this time.’

Nevertheless, the victim’s attorney stated school employees knew about the teacher becoming impregnated, with the school failing to act. The lawyer indicated that the family will now seek to file a lawsuit against the school district.

‘The next steps are to try now and see why this wasn’t something that was shared with the family by those who knew far prior to now,’ Tucker said.

‘It’s become known that the family was notified twice, once by the family of the superintendent. The second time by two Loranger employees. At no point was the teacher reported to police.’

Adding, ‘That’s problematic.’

If convicted, Freche could face up to 25 years in prison.