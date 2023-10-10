Jason St. Pierre Walker H.S Louisiana principal reverses course rescinding Kaylee Timonet, honor student’s scholarship recommendation over twerking video- despite the fact that the nomination date has come and gone. Insisted student wasn’t deserving of being God’s role model.

‘Too little, too late…’ A Louisiana high school principal who rescinded an honor student’s scholarship recommendation and kicked her off the student government association over a ‘twerking’ video at an after hours party has reversed course and requested a leave of absence amid ongoing uproar.

Walker High School principal Jason St. Pierre put in an application with the local school district for a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year after fellow students came to the support of senior Kaylee Timonet and called for the school official’s resignation, the Livingston Parish News reported.

Last week, St. Pierre pulled the 17 year old student into a one-on-one meeting in which he accused the public school student of not ‘following God’s ideals’ after a video of her dancing with a friend at an off-campus event was shared on social media.

Following God’s ideals

Timonet was seen dancing behind a friend who was reportedly twerking at a private homecoming after-party on Sept. 30 in the footage, which has since been deleted.

The DJ who worked the event at the Livingston Parish Country Club — and filmed and posted the video — described the teens’ dancing as harmless and ‘genuinely kids having fun.’

Explained the student following the meeting with St Pierre: ‘They basically told me I should be ashamed of myself and that they were concerned about my afterlife if I wasn’t following basically God’s ideals, which made me cry even more.’

The student’s mother, Rachel Timonet, criticized the principal, claiming the official had unfairly targeted her daughter because she is ‘the hood-ornament’ of the high school.

Timonet’s classmates rallied behind her, selling T-shirts with slogans like, ‘Let the Girl Dance’ and ‘I Stand with Kaylee Timonet,’ which have also been plastered across social media in solidarity.

‘It’s too little, too late,’

Following the groundswell of support, St. Pierre announced that he would reinstate Timonet to her position in the student government association and reinstate his endorsements of her for the scholarship programs in statements shared on social media and media.

‘At Walker High, we strive to place our students first in every decision so they may be prepared for whatever career path they may aspire to take, and I believe my action will assist in doing that,’ St. Pierre said in a statement.

Adding, ‘Our student government members are held to a high standard of student behavior. While I stand by that premise, I do believe that standard deserves the input of not just myself and top administrators, but also those student leaders.’

The principal said he apologized to the senior and her mother in addition to taking ‘corrective action.’

The student’s mother, however, said the reversal and apology took far too long. The scholarship was due Oct. 3.

‘It’s too little, too late,’ Rachel Timonet told WAFB. ‘…[St. Pierre] mentioned reinstating the scholarship, I let him know that the scholarship deadline was done, and the damage that he’s done to her is done. I also told him I gave them the opportunity when I came in there at 7 o’ clock the next morning, to try and rectify the situation at that point. Now, with somebody holding his hand forcing him to do something, an apology being enforced it’s too late.’

Kaylee Timonet said the outpouring of support helped her through the challenge.

‘The video was not inappropriate whatsoever. I was just so afraid that people were going to hate me after that, so seeing that people were supporting me no matter what and seeing that my accomplishments were still noticed means the world,’ she said.