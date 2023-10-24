Freddrick Durham, Thomaston, Georgia man arrested killing girlfriend, Margret Dubignon, stuffing body in suitcase and stashing it in closet at residence they shared.

A Georgia man has been charged with murder after police said he killed his girlfriend, stuffed her body in a suitcase and stashed it in the closet of the apartment they shared.

Freddrick Durham of Thomaston upon his arrest this weekend was being held without bail at Upson County jail.

Officers and relatives had gone to Margret Dubignon‘s apartment Friday in the town of Thomaston about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Atlanta, following a request by friends and family for a welfare check, after last speaking to her on Thursday. An immediate search of the premises didn’t lead to the discovery of the woman, feared to be in ‘potential danger.’ Also un-accounted for was the missing woman’s live in boyfriend.

Unaccounted boyfriend tracked down in Atlanta

Dubignon was officially reported missing Saturday morning, with relatives saying Durham and Dubignon’s vehicle were also missing. Officers were called back to the apartment 90 minutes later after relatives made the macabre discovery of Dubignon’s body in the suitcase in a closet at the shared residence.

License plate cameras tracked Dubignon’s vehicle to Atlanta, where Atlanta police arrested Durham about two hours later. He was taken back to Thomaston, where he was charged with felony murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence and motor vehicle theft. Police said more charges could follow.

‘This was a horrific crime and an extremely painful event, yet the family, in spite of their emotions, were incredibly composed, supportive and cooperative throughout today’s investigation,’ the Thomaston Georgia Police Department wrote on Facebook. ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with them.’

Upson County Coroner Craig Stubbs said Monday that Dubignon’s cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, AP reported.

No known murder motive was immediately known.