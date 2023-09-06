: About author bio at bottom of article.

Scott Anthony Burke, retired doctor arrested on trove of drugs and weapons charges after possibly overdosed female passenger brings attention to luxury yacht anchored at Nantucket where prostitutes were also found.

The glutton party yacht is no more. A retired doctor was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly discovered guns, drugs and prostitutes on his 70-foot yacht in Nantucket — after a female passenger possibly overdosing and saying she ‘did not feel safe’ onboard.

Scott Anthony Burke, 69, was booked with an assortment of drug trafficking and weapons charges after cops raided his luxury vessel — Jess Conn – where they uncovered a trove of guns, cocaine and ketamine, court records obtained by The Boston Globe allege.

The discovery — and Burke’s subsequent arrest — in the harbor of the well to do Massachusetts island was made after cops received a report just before 8 a.m. that a woman on board was in need of ‘medical assistance,’ police said in a statement Wednesday.

Trove of drugs and weapons befitting drug czar

The woman onboard ‘did not want to be there, was under the influence of narcotics, and possibly [had] overdosed,’ the police report stated.

When officers came onboard, Burke allegedly led them to his bedroom where they found the woman who ‘appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance’ and ‘stated that she did not feel safe,’ the report added.

She was taken to the Nantucket Cottage Hospital for treatment, cops said, though her condition wasn’t immediately known.

Prostitutes were also found on the vessel, law enforcement sources told the Nantucket Current.

Cops declined to say how the woman came to be on the ‘party yacht.’

The subsequent search of the yacht allegedly uncovered about 43 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ketamine, a .380 pistol, three 30-round 9 millimeter magazines, a 12-round magazine in a 9 millimeter pistol, according to the police report.

Who is Dr Scott Anthony Burke?

Multiple rounds of ammo were also found on the yacht’s bedroom floor, the report added.

Burke allegedly confessed that the firearms onboard were his and pointed out where several other guns were located.

‘Scott Burke does not possess a valid [license to carry] or [firearm identification] card,’ court records stated.

Burke was initially arrested on two counts of possessing a firearm without a license, police said.

The retired medic was later booked with additional charges of having ammunition and possession of Class A and B drugs following the raid.

Burke — who has addresses in Key Largo, Florida, and Denver, Colorado —previously ran a spine and rehabilitation clinic, online records cited by the nypost revealed.

He founded Injury Finance, a Colorado-based medical insurance company that provides lien services for third-party liability claims, about two decades ago, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tying the knots and connections

Burke was first licensed to practice medicine in Colorado in 1981 but his license expired there two years ago, the state’s Board of Medicine records show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Nantucket District Court on the weapons and drug-related charges next Monday.

Burke’s luxury yacht is registered in the Cayman Islands.

Before arriving in Nantucket on Aug. 23, Burke’s Jess Conn boat had been anchored off Newport, Rhode Island.

Back in May, the luxury vessel ran aground off Florida — though it didn’t sustain much damage.

It remained unclear if other cohorts and possible associates and liaisons would be traced and also face charges