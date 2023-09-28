Honor Wallace SMU student killed by Lynlee Pollis DUI driver in Dallas after running red light after saying she had a single margarita.

Glassy eyes, slurred speech and a smell of alcohol. A 19 year old student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas was killed when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light near campus over the weekend.

Honor Elizabeth Wallace, 19, of Grosse Point, Michigan, died on Sunday after she was hit by a vehicle driving by Lynlee Pollis, 27, when the suspected DUI driver ran a red light and collided into her vehicle, circa 4.20pm, Sunday.

According to Dallas police, Wallace had the right of way when Pollis ran a red light and hit Wallace’s Volkswagen. Wallace’s passenger and friend, survived the crash, suffering a broken collar bone.

During interviews at the hospital, detectives noticed Pollis had glassy eyes, slurred speech and a smell of alcohol.

An arrest warrant affidavit described Pollis claiming that she had consumed a single margarita infused with tequila shots at a local bar prior to getting behind the wheel. She also said she took medication for her ADHD.

In a statement from SMU Dean of Students Melinda J. Sutton, the university said Wallace had just started her sophomore year at the university.

‘With deep sadness, I am writing to share news of the death of SMU student Honor Elizabeth Wallace, who passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023. Honor, 19, had just begun her sophomore year at SMU this Fall. She was from Grosse Pointe, MI, pursuing degrees in Spanish and English. Staff members in Students Affairs are making every effort to identify those who were close to Honor to offer care and support. We ask for your compassion and understanding during this time as there may be students or others who need assistance and flexibility in your classes as they learn of and process this news,’ the statement said.

A candlelit vigil for Wallace is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. at the University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods, according to a Facebook page for the event. Wallace was a 2022 graduate of the school and a merit scholar, according to the post. She also attended Richard Elementary School and Brownell Middle School in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Pollis only received minor injuries and was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, FOX4 reported.

She is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond.