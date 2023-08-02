United Airlines Karen has amazing temper tantrum over wine causing flight to be diverted and female passenger banned from the airline.

Define flying etiquette? Video has been released showing the moment a hysterical ‘Karen’ fighting with a flight attendant, causing the plane to divert and the un-identified female passenger being banned from flying United Airlines.

United Airlines Karen caused a scene on a July 25 flight from Houston to LA when she refused to follow the instructions of a flight attendant.

Yes kids, you know where this is going. Turbulence up ahead. Your captain has requested all passengers buckle up…

‘do not call me a b**ch!’

The fracas is alleged to have begun when the woman was told to sit back in her seat, after insisting she be allowed to bringing her own wine aboard, leading to the flight being diverted to Phoenix.

In the video, which was shared to TikTok, the woman can be seen arguing with other passengers and staff onboard the plane.

A flight attendant attempts to make the angered woman sit down in her seat and is visibly frustrated with her behavior.

The attendant says to the woman: ‘You came on the plane with wine, I was nice enough to let you on the aircraft. I could have made you stay in Houston.’

After the two continue to go back and forth over the wine the woman couldn’t get on the flight, the flight attendant abruptly tells her: ‘We are going to divert, you are going to go to jail.’

On hearing this, other passengers can be heard groaning, with one frustrated passenger (can you guess why….?) heard calling Karen (pejorative for self entitled white woman) her a ‘b**ch’ and demanding that she ‘sit the f**k down.’

Karen is heard retorting ‘do not call me a b**ch’, while the flight attendant is heard asking her: ‘Why are you doing this?’

Added the flight attendant: ‘I helped you on the aircraft. I gave you a hug because you said you were having anxiety, you were drinking wine and you are not allowed to.’

Who is she? TikTok responds

The original poster Blake Perkins captioned his post: ‘Yesterday was insanity. Had our entire flight landed so she could get arrested because she couldn’t get wine on the flight.

‘We had to land so she could be arrested but also free in flight entertainment.’

United Airlines said the woman was met by law enforcement after arriving in Phoenix and was removed from the plane.

The aircraft then continued its trip to Los Angeles later that same evening.

‘The customer has been barred from future United flights while we review this matter,’ United Airlines said in a statement according to the nypost.

The incident led to commentators on TikTok unleashing on United Airlines Karen.

Posted one commentator: ‘Flight attendants are not paid enough to deal with this BS.’

Another said: ‘You cannot argue with a narcissist. I have learned the hard way.’

While another person posted: ‘People who force plans to land for temper tantrums should be sued by the insurance company’s and passengers who get their trips interrupted.’