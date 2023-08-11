San Marco railroad crossing shootings in Jacksonville, Florida leave 2 women dead within minutes of each other as investigators seek to understand whether the shootings are related and how the women came to be targeted. Paige Pringle, Dos Gatos bartender id as one of the fatalities.

Two women were fatally shot dead within minutes of each other by an unknown gunman early Wednesday morning at a Jacksonville railroad crossing.

Paige Pringle a bartender at nearby Dos Gatos was identified as one of the victims as the 28 year old was shot upon a number of times while waiting for a passing train, just on 1.30 a.m.The vehicle she was driving drifted into the passing train after the shooting, WJXT reported.

A second victim, only identified as a 53 year old female was shot while standing on the curb nearby.

Related shooting deaths?

Pringle, 28, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Little is known about what happened as police continue their investigation. They were called to the 1400 block for the crash and found Pringle shot multiple times inside a damaged sport-utility vehicle and a 53-year-old woman just outside the vehicle and also shot.

The second woman has not been identified, and Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said they weren’t sure if they were together or knew each other. It also was unclear if the shooting was targeted and whether the gunfire came from another vehicle or someone on foot.

Security video Action News Jax obtained from Fifi’s Resale Apparel, which is about a block away from the shooting, shows a man walking towards the train tracks around 1:30 a.m. Action News Jax blurred his face since it’s unclear if there’s any involvement. Around 1:31 a.m., a white SUV heads the same direction followed by a black car. Almost two minutes later, a black car drives in the opposite direction in what appears to be at a faster rate. Emergency crews are seen leaving the area around 1:53 a.m.

Random shootings or targeted?

Dos Gatos said Pringle had just left the bar after dropping off a gift for her manager and another employee before she was killed. The much beloved bartender had worked at the venue for less than a year, her sudden death disarming colleagues.

‘Due to terrible tragedy within the DG Family, our lights will be dark tonight,’ the bar posted on Facebook on Wednesday. ‘One of our own was stolen from us last evening. We stand here with grieving hearts, shocked and saddened. She was one of the best. She was our family. And we loved her immensely. There is simply nothing more to say at this time. More details, a remembrance of her life will follow in the coming days. We thank you for your understanding and prayers through this difficult time.’

After closing for one day, the bar was back open Thursday evening.

A memorial of flowers, candles and balloons has been placed on Hendricks Avenue near the shooting scene, First Coast News reported.

Investigators still don’t have any information on who fired the fatal shots or why.

Retired JSO director Tom Hackney said the fear is that this could be a random act of violence against someone.

‘How many people stop at the San Marco train all hours of the night that they come through there? It’s something that’s valid for them to have concerns for their safety,’ Hackney said.

Others meanwhile wondered if there was a serial killer in the community as police struggled to understand how or why the two women were killed and whether their shooting deaths were linked.