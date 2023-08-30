Ashleigh Watts, Chesapeake, Virginia woman arrested sexually abusing 15 year old twins as the mother of two now says she plans to marry one of the brothers.

A 37 year old Virginia mom of two has been charged indecency with a minor for allegedly have sexual relations with 15-year-old teen brothers. Notice of the alleged ‘indiscretions’ comes after the woman’s ‘humiliated’ husband caught his wife topless on a couch with one of the alleged victims.

Ashleigh Watts of Chesapeake, Va. was arrested on August 17 and charged with three felony counts of indecency with a child for her alleged conduct with the two minors. She is being held without bond, 13NewsNow reported.

The alleged sexual predator is accused of having sex with the boys, who lived across the street, for nearly eight months.

Runaway teen discovered secretly living with Chesapeake mom

Chesapeake police began investigating when they received an anonymous tip on February 22.

Court documents cited by WAVY state that a few days before the tip came in, Watts’ husband found his wife topless on their couch with one of the boys, who was ‘pretending to be asleep.’ The boy told his parents he went to his neighbor’s house to smoke marijuana and then ‘chilled until he fell asleep on the couch.’

The teen however went on to tell a different story to a neighbor, the boy’s parents said. He told the neighbor that he’d been having sex with Watts since June 2022 and that they were in love. The boy reportedly said that when he turned 17, Watts was going to leave her husband so they could get married.

Matters came to the fore in July, when the boy was reported as a runaway. Police found him about three weeks later at Watts’ home, hiding in small space behind a mattress in an upstairs bedroom.

‘We’re in love….’

The woman has since also professed her love for the teen boy and stated that she will marry the teen at the age of consent in Virginia, 17.

The court documents said the other twin told police that Watts frequently invited him over when she had marijuana, and they would smoke together. He said Watts inappropriately touched him.

The twins’ parents and Watts’ husband filed for protective orders against her.

Watts is due in court in October.

Watts faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.