Madison Schemitz paralyzed at hands of jilted ex boyfriend during Ponte Vedra, Florida stabbing. Also attacked was teen girl’s mother, Good Samaritan, Kennedy Armstrong as Spencer Pearson now fights for his life after stabbing at own throat following frenzied broad daylight attack.

A jilted former boyfriend is alleged to have stabbed his ex girlfriend, a high school softball star and her mother in broad daylight in front of a Florida restaurant, before attacking a passer by who dragged him off her, before the 18 year old cutting his own throat.

Madison Schemitz, a 17-year-old student at Ponte Vedra High School, was having lunch on Saturday in the town with her mother Jackie Roge and a friend.

The group spotted Schemitz’s ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Spencer Pearson, a recent graduate of the school and a former football player.

Boyfriend had threatened victim with violence following break up

Schemitz had recently broken up with him, and he had threatened her with violence.

The group, worried, left the restaurant in a hurry – but on leaving, they were confronted by Pearson.

He stabbed Schemitz and her mother outside Mr. Chubby’s Wings on Valley Circle, and their screams alerted Kennedy Armstrong, 23, according to a police release.

Armstrong told News4Jax said he saw a man on top of a woman on the sidewalk ‘pounding down on her chest’.

He said he could not see if the man had a knife or was just using his fist, but he ran to the scene and knocked the man off the woman.

Pearson then turned on Armstrong, severing an artery in his arm.

Teen girl paralyzed

The teenager then slashed his own throat in a suicide attempt.

All four were taken to hospital.

Schemitz suffered deep cuts to her spine and required multiple surgeries.

Her mother on Monday wrote on their GoFundMe page: ‘I am about to go into surgery, my muscles were severed from the bone on my hand.

‘Madison has 2 chest tubes and a spinal cord injury but she’s a fighter, just please continue praying for her.’

Armstrong requires surgery to reconnect nerves and an artery, and attempt to repair some scarring.

Pearson remains in critical condition: if he survives, will face multiple felonies, including attempted murder.

Not immediately clear is what led to the teen breaking up with her football player ex boyfriend.

Schemitz currently remains paralyzed. It remains unclear whether the teen girl will ever be able to walk again.