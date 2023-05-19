Scantily clad Miami woman drugs date, steals $600K Rolex as video surveillance captures her making her escape after robbing victim whom she met earlier that evening at Wynwood bar.

The fun people one meets early in the morning… A scantily dressed woman is accused of having stolen more than $600,000 in jewelry — including two Rolex watches — after allegedly drugging a Miami man she had just met, police said.

After meeting the man at The Dirty Rabbit bar in Wynwood on May 8, the unidentified woman was invited back to the man’s abode around 5:30 a.m., where she drugged his drink, cops said.

The suspect’s unidentified ‘date’ quickly passed out after having one drink with the suspect, who authorities believe is in her mid-30s.

Did you have a late night too and bring home irresistible strangers?

The man called police after he woke up around noon and found his safe open and his jewelry gone — as was the woman. Shock me surprised!

Among the expensive items the woman is alleged to have stolen were a Rolex Daytona Rainbow with diamonds and a Sky-Dweller Rolex.

Other high-priced items she is accused of stealing include a gold chain, Franco Gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and a rose gold diamond ring, police said.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Surveillance footage of the suspect shows her in the elevator with the man inside his building and again as she was leaving the hapless victim’s apartment.

As she makes her hasty exit, she’s seen holding two blue Solo cups in one hand.

‘Now sometimes you might say, ‘Oh, well she’s just leaving with a Solo cup.’ No. She’s taking the Solo cup that she drank because it has her DNA. She’s taking his Solo cup because it has not only his DNA, but it also has whatever drugs she put in,’ Officer Michael Vega, an MPD spokesman, said, according to WSVN.

But forgets that the elevator camera is watching her…

Miami Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

