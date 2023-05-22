Lucia Garcia Staten Island woman dumps newborn in hospital trash can. Woman determined to be recent Mexican migrant who denied ever being pregnant. Baby survives.

A 21-year-old recently emigrated woman from Mexico has been arrested and accused with abandoning her newborn son in a hospital trash can Saturday morning.

Lucia Garcia reportedly gave birth in the restroom at the entrance to Staten Island University Hospital, according to SILive.com.

Garcia allegedly arrived at the hospital and complained of pain, lying that she wasn’t pregnant. When employees left the room, she gave birth and put the boy in a trash can.

Cops responded to Staten Island University Hospital around 1 a.m. after an NYPD officer who was working a side job observed a blood-soaked Garcia coming out of the restroom covered in blood.

Migrant woman pretended she wasn’t pregnant

Hospital staff heard the baby’s cries when they went in to clean up and found him, the New York Post reported. The boy was taken to NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan for further treatment and observation.

Garcia’s father, Ambrosio Garcia, told the nypost he brought his daughter to the hospital Friday night because she wasn’t feeling well. She insisted she wasn’t pregnant, he said, adding that he was relieved to learn the boy is doing well.

The mom, who is seeking asylum, was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The dad said he has been in the city for four years and his daughter arrived in July.

Garcia’s mother remained in Mexico.

Law enforcement reported the woman, 32 weeks pregnant. A full term pregnancy is 37 to 38 weeks.

The father and daughter share a bedroom in an apartment on Staten Island and she was washing dishes at a nearby restaurant until it closed a few weeks ago according to the nypost.

The woman’s father said he asked his daughter if she was pregnant about three months ago. The daughter according to the father denied being pregnant.

A similar episode took place in New Mexico earlier this year. That baby suffocated in the trash can, and his mother, Alexee Trevizo, 19, was charged this month with murder and tampering with evidence. The woman maintains that she was not aware of being pregnant.