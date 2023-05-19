Karen McDougal former Playboy model alleges having a ten month affair with former president, Donald Trump before ending it. Insists they were both in love, and that he offered cash for sex the first time.

A former 2006 Playboy model alleges having had a ten month affair with former president Donald Trump, something he had always denied. The affair purportedly came to an end when then married Trump told her he ‘loved her’ only for the model to move on with a Hollywood actor.

Karen McDougal, 52, says she met the billionaire at a party when she was working as a bunny at the famous Playboy Mansion.

The pair went on to have a ten month affair, only for the former model to end the romance, which she alleges took place shortly after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. The alleged affair took place less than two years after Trump marrying Melania in 2004.

The model sold her story about Trump, 76, after he announced his bid to run for president.

It was bought for $150,000 by a tabloid but never published, in a ‘catch and kill’ strategy used to stifle certain stories.

In an exclusive with the DailyMail, the ex Playboy model doled out details of her alleged affair with Trump, including the former Apprentice star attempting to pay for sex the first time they slept together.

She claimed: ‘I was dressed and ready to go, and I saw this stack of cash in his hand.

‘I said; ‘I’m not that kind of girl’. He knew he’d made a mistake when he saw how upset I was. He told me I was really special.’

Despite the ‘faux pas’, McDougal claims the two fell in genuine love.

Revealed the former-model: ‘I was in love with him. He was in love with me. I know that because he told me all the time. He’d say ‘You’re my baby and I love you’. He showed me off to his friends.’

‘He didn’t take the rejection well’

Despite their ‘true connection’, McDougal was the one to split from Trump, she claims.

She ended it because she began a relationship with movie star Bruce Willis. That relationship came to an end in 2007 after six months.

Explains the model: ‘I wasn’t cheating on Trump but Bruce and I were talking on the phone a lot already so that made it easier to end it. Why would I stay with a married man when Bruce was a nice guy, and single?’

The model claims the businessman didn’t take the rejection well.

She said: ‘It happened over the phone. My mother didn’t like us being together and I used that as the excuse. He said; ‘What? That old hag?’ I was angry. I told him that’s my mother and don’t disrespect her. I pointed out that he and my mother are the same age.’

McDougal is thought to have been the woman referred to as ‘Woman 1’ in background documents in the 45th president’s court case concerning hush money payments paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

‘I have been smeared as an extortionist and a gold-digger’

Trump’s interludes with Daniels amid allegations of falsifying business records and other related unlawful activity has led to the Manhattan DA’s office charging the former president with 34 felony counts.

Trump has all along dismissed affairs with both Karen and Stormy Daniels, and claims the criminal charges are part of a ‘political witch hunt’ to try to stop him from running for office again.

It’s been 17 years since Karen and Trump met at that Playboy pool party, with McDougal claiming she has never been able to escape the consequences. ‘Absolutely. It has changed my life,’ Karen told the Dailymail. ‘The bad part is that I’ve lost work, lost friends and my name has been smeared as an extortionist and a gold-digger. I am neither of those things.

‘The good part is that I’m stronger. I’ve grown from this. I’m a different woman.’

McDougal is best known for her work for Playboy, being voted runner-up for ‘The Sexiest Playmate of the 1990s’ by Playboy’s readers.

McDougal previously appeared as playmate of the Month for December 1997, Playmate of the Year in 1998 and in 2001 the magazine’s readers voted her runner-up for Playmate of the 90s, behind former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.