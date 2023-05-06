David Neal, Nashville, Tennessee hotel manager creeps into male guest’s room where he is caught sucking on man’s toes. Insists he smelt smoke coming from room.

Is tip included? An evening manager of a Tennessee hotel has been arrested for allegedly sneaking into a male guest’s room and sucking on his toes according to cops.

David Neal, a 52-year-old manager at the 4th Avenue South Hilton Hotel in Nashville, allegedly crept into the man’s room while he was sleeping on March 30, where he soon proceeded to get intimate with …. his feet.

Brief pause. Thinking to myself. Is that someone tenderly nibbling on my feet? Or is that just the vivid dream I am having…?

According to Nashville Metropolitan Police, Neal made a key card to get into the room and entered around 5 a.m., WKRN reported.

The guest told police he woke up to Neal’s mouth around his toes and immediately confronted him.

‘This is not my dream. This is my nightmare!’

‘This is not my dream. This is my nightmare!’

The affronted guest recognized Neal as one of the hotel employees who came into his room the day before to fix his TV, according to cops.

Neal admitted entering the room, but claimed he did so because he smelled smoke and wanted to make sure the guest was OK.

Do you suppose?

Police said Neal never reported smelling smoke to security and there were no other reports of guests or staff smelling smoke at the hotel. Except maybe the good sh*t.

The room key was not recovered, cops said. Neal told investigators that he had thrown it away.

Explained the victim, Peter Brennan via NewsChannel5:

Guest filed suit against night manager and hotel

‘I was in Nashville for a work conference,’ the startled man said. ‘I awoke to a gentleman, an employee of the Hilton, assaulting me.’

Brennan claims he saw a hotel employee performing sexual acts on his feet.

The affronted guest is now suing David Neal and Hilton Hotels in hopes they’ll change some company policies.

‘They have to be very careful with who you give access to that has the ability to create guest key cards for any room in the hotel,’ explained the Rocky McElhaney Law Firm that Brennan has since hired.

Our collective hero was arrested at his home in Lebanon on Friday and charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

He is currently jailed on a $27,000 bond, according to WKRN.

It remained unclear if Neal was still employed at the hotel and whether the venue planned to soon offer additional services to hotel guests requesting personal get togethers with night managers…?