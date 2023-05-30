: About author bio at bottom of article.

Amanda Hicks Port St Lucie teacher killed in murder suicide by her lover. Crime scene leaves behind 10 month old baby found in crib. No known motive.

A 26-year-old middle school teacher in Port St. Lucie, Florida, was found dead Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide, with police alerted to the scene by the sounds of her crying 10-month-old daughter.

Amanda Hicks a sixth grade teacher at Anderson Middle School was discovered inside the Martin County apartment complex, lying next to an unnamed man with whom she was believed to be having a relationship with. He is thought to have killed her, then taken his own life, police said in a Facebook release.

Police have not said how the two people died. The deaths happened a day after Anderson Middle School had finished for summer.

No known motive

The couple’s lifeless bodies were discovered 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Peacock Run apartments on the 5500 block of Northwest East Torino Parkway, about 12 hours after a neighbor said she heard ‘a very loud, screechy scream’ coming from the first-floor residence, TC Palm reported.

Tributes from Hicks’ friends and family have poured in for the teacher since her death.

Hicks’ friend Raquel Magallon described Hicks in an interview with WBPF, saying, ‘She just lit up the room. She had such a big, beautiful smile. She was always happy and always energetic.’

‘She was just an angel,’ Magallon said, adding, ‘She definitely brightened my day every time I saw her.’

Hicksn brother Eric, who also lives in Port St. Lucie, posted on social media after her death.

‘Y’all plz help us raise money for my sisters funeral and service and everything,’ he wrote.

Their mother died in December 2018 after battling cancer.

Who was child’s father?

Hicks had given birth to Alani in July, and the two had moved into the apartment three weeks ago, neighbors told CBS 12 News. It is understood that the man also began living at the apartment complex at the same time.

‘They seemed very normal, very normal,’ said an unnamed neighbor.

‘We didn’t even get time to even get to know them because everything happened so fast.

‘My hearts out for the family, though. Hopefully, they find peace in all of this.’

The man who died in the incident has not had his name released by authorities. His family called police at 11:45am requesting a welfare check.

Officers heard Alani crying and then saw two bodies on the floor.

The child’s father was not immediately known.

It remained unclear what motivated the gun violence.