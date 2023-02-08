Patricia Ann Ricks, Nash County, N.C grandmother, 72 beats 8 year old granddaughter to death. Woman was guardian to victim and her siblings. No known motive.

A North Carolina grandmother has been charged with the beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter.

Patricia Ann Ricks, 72, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and child abuse with severe injury after the badly injured 8-year-old was brought to the emergency room at Nash UNC Healthcare in Rocky Mount. Hospital personnel notified law enforcement when the girl arrived at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The infant died before deputies arrived.

Investigators said the child had ‘severe injuries throughout her entire body and head,’ WTVD reported.

Deputies said that several of the child’s siblings lived at the home with Ricks, who was their legal guardian. The other children have since been placed into the custody of the Nash County Department of Social Services.

No known motive for the vicious beating was immediately known. Ricks is being held without bond and is due in court on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the child.

Investigators are working to interview family members about how the 8-year-old sustained the injuries.