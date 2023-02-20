Marney Schoenfeld, Scottsdale, Arizona woman jumps to her suicide death from Mickey & Friends Disneyland parking structure in Anaheim, California. Orange County authorities continue to investigate if hairstylist fell or jumped to her death. No known motive.

An Arizona woman who jumped or fell to her death from the Mickey & Friends Disneyland parking structure in California has been identified by the Orange County Coroner’s office.

Marney Schoenfeld, 46, of Scottsdale, AZ, died Saturday night, Feb. 18 after she jumped or fell from a parking structure at the Anaheim theme park resort, according to Orange County Sheriff Sgt. Scott Steinle.

Randy Schoenfeld, an Arizona real estate agent, said Marney’s death has been ‘excruciating.’

‘She was a loving mother to her daughter, Sydney,’ Randy Schoenfeld told Mercury News. ‘She was a caring wife to me. She was a talented hairstylist of 23 years and her clients loved her.’

Anaheim police officers responded at 6:50 p.m. to the Mickey & Friends parking structure where they found Marney Schoenfeld on the ground.

No known motive

Officers worked to keep her alive until paramedics arrived and took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the death are under investigation, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jonathan McClintock.

It was unclear whether the woman was a guest at the theme park or how Schoenfeld came to arrive at the venue.

A regard of a Scottsdale Arizona hairstyling business, that Marney Schoenfeld operated for the last five years according to her Linkldn profile, under the name, Marney Curly wrote: ‘I’ve been working as a stylist in Scottsdale for 15 years. I love helping people achieve the look.’

The seven-story Mickey & Friends Parking Structure was built in 2000. The garage was the biggest of its kind at the time it was built and can hold over 10,000 cars.

The woman’s death is the second death in in nearly the same months, with a Huntington Beach school principal, Christopher Christensen, 51, jumping to his death at the structure in December, following allegations of child abuse.

At least three other individuals have died after jumping since the structure opened.