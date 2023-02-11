Harding High School stabbing: 16 year old Minnesota student at St Paul high school stabs 15 year old classmate to death. No known motive.

A 16-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death at a Minnesota high school on Friday.

Harding High School in St. Paul went into lockdown shortly before noon Friday, and students were kept in their classrooms until nearly 2 p.m., KARE reported.

Classes for the remainder of the day and on Monday were canceled, along with all evening and weekend activities according to a release from the school district.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, responding officers found school staff administering first aid to the victim. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died.

St. Paul Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Mike Ernster said investigators were still trying to determine the events that led up to the fatal stabbing according to a release.

Honestly Harding High School today was terrifying. I remember being in my classroom and a student ran inside my classroom yelling, “I just saw someone get stabbed”. I immediately turned towards my teacher and she ran to the door. I’ll never forget the feeling of not being safe- — Ali (@BuniLime) February 10, 2023

‘He’s got a knife’

A weapon with a fixed blade knife was discovered with investigators having been made aware of a ‘rumor of a social media video’ (see directly above) of the stabbing but had no other information.

‘We’re still working through the facts ourselves and interviewing witnesses to this incident,’ the official said.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a scuffle in a school hallway involving three to four teen boys, with a voice saying in the background, ‘he’s got a knife.’

News of the stabbing led to the community congregating Friday night at the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center — a space for community members, and students, to gather and heal.

‘I think it’s really important to bring joy,’ Satara Strong-Allen, with Love First Community Engagement said about the students. ‘They lack hope, so joy counteracts that — it restores that hope.’

The deadly stabbing follows other recent violent episodes near schools in the past month that resulted in injuries to a Central High School student and a staff member at Washington Technology Magnet School.

No known motive for the high school stabbing was immediately known.