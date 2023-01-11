NYPD cop jumps to his death from Queens building after psychiatrist session

Steven Hernandez NYPD cop suicide: NYC police officer struggling with mental health jumps to his death from LeFrak City Apartments, Queens building after attending psychiatry session. Had posted alarming messages on social media months prior.

The 28-year-old officer was found just before 12:30 p.m. after leaping from the top of the LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, near where the NYPD Medical Division is housed, according to police.

The 28-year-old officer was found just before 12:30 p.m. after leaping from the top of the LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, near where the NYPD Medical Division is housed, according to police.

Police sources said the NYPD officer had just left a department psychiatrist appointment before jumping to his suicide death.

The NYPD declined to publicly reveal the identity of the cop — who was a father of two, as his family had not yet been notified of his death, according to the nypost.

Previous social media posts linked the suicidal officer as Steven Hernandez hailing from Manhattan, NYC and living in Staten Island.

‘Please help me. Please love me. Please care for me. Please listen to me. PLEASE COMMUNICATE WITH ME. PLEASE SPEND TIME ON ME!’

Sources said the NYPD cop joined the force in 2017 and was assigned to the 121st Precinct in Staten Island, having been transferred there in September 2022 according to police records.

Sources said the cop had been placed on restricted duty, but it was unclear when or why the NYPD had put him on desk assignment and taken his service weapons.

The officer posted a flurry of disturbing social media posts in November that raised alarms with a number of his friends.

On Nov. 10, the cop wrote, ‘Please help me. Please love me. Please care for me. Please listen to me. PLEASE COMMUNICATE WITH ME. PLEASE SPEND TIME ON ME!’

One friend responded, ‘stay strong… you got this think positive and all the people who love and care about you.’

While another wrote, ‘I messaged my number to you if you need to talk I’m here for you I know your far away but I love you and if I can do anything for you just let me know.’

Two days earlier when the series of posts started, Hernandez wrote, ‘Thank you for listening. Y’all know who you are.’

‘You are never alone, help is always available,’ – but is it?

His friends and family responded with messages of support.

‘Just take everything one day at a time primo. Don’t overthink things too much or get inside your own head. You’ve got this,’ one wrote.

Hernandez frequently referred to his ‘racing thoughts’ and seeking a therapist. It remained unclear how much mental health guidance the officer received and the treatment by fellow staff while in the throes of mental anguish.

In posts from 2021, he railed against vaccine mandates and President Biden. In some posts, he pleaded that he and other police officers are ‘dads’ and ‘humans’.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell mourned the death of the officer Tuesday evening, posting on Twitter, ‘Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the member’s family & friends.’

‘You are never alone, help is always available. Law enforcement, text BLUE to 741741 (others, text TALK) to be connected to someone who can help 24/7,’ the commissioner tweeted.