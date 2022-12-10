New Orleans Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger who then posted...

‘He left me with nobody…’ A Louisiana man has been accused of fatally stabbing a New Orleans Uber driver as they were being dropped off at a hotel, only to then share video of the dying driver on Facebook.

Brandon Jacobs, 29, is alleged to have killed Yolanda Dillon, 54, an Uber driver and employee of the New Orleans Police Department in a random act, while being dropped off to his destination, Thursday night.

Jacobs is purported to have told police ‘waking up’ and deciding to kill someone on the day of the Uber driver’s brutal death.

‘He woke up yesterday morning and decided he was going to kill someone,’ Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph LoPinto told media on Friday.

Jacobs was picked up by Dillon in downtown New Orleans and driven to the hotel, where police believe Jacobs attacked her, stabbing her at least once and possibly twice from the backseat.

He then left the car and started to record video of Dillon suffering in the car and uploaded it to his Facebook account.

Dillon – who also worked for New Orleans police as a budget analyst – was then taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Authorities had found her inside her own car.

The video was removed from Facebook, Friday, following the request from police.

After stabbing Dillon, a breast cancer survivor, the passenger walked to his room at the Travelodge as police tried to contact Uber to find him.

They were finally able to locate him after finding Dillon’s cell phone in the vehicle and using an app to close the fare.

Police arrested Jacobs Thursday night as he left his room to smoke a cigarette, according to authorities.

Lopinto said of the Facebook video: ‘It’s certainly horrifying. Thankfully, he doesn’t have a lot of followers. It’s a sad, sad case.’

‘He left me with nobody.’

Dillon was described as a nice person and a homebody who took care of her sick, 83-year-old mother, while driving for Uber to help pay the bills.

Her mother Edna told NOLA.com: ‘She was a nice person. She took good care of me.’

Adding, ‘He left me with nobody.’

The victim was also active in her church and would annually give out dozens of red and green treat bags to the children in her parish.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson noted the loss to his own police department: ‘Our team is taking it pretty hard. She was an extremely lovely person.’

Jacobs has been charged with second-degree murder.