Patrick White murder suicide: Personal injury lawyer at N.C firm, Riddle and Brantley in Goldsboro, killed during argument with client, Francisco Sanchez, who then shot self dead.

An ironic death. An attorney at a prominent North Carolina law firm was shot dead by a client in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday. The man’s death came off the heels an argument between the client and victim lawyer.

Patrick White, a lawyer at Riddle and Brantley, was killed by the client when a verbal argument between them escalated on Monday, Goldsboro Police Department said. Upon shooting the personal injury lawyer dead, the client then turned the gun on himself.

Police were called to the law offices at 601 North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro at around 4:15 p.m. and discovered two men dead from gunshot wounds, according to WRAL.

To date police said they didn’t know what led to the client, 46 year old man, Francisco Sanchez of Greenville, to shoot the lawyer before turning the murder weapon on himself.

The bodies of both men were found at the law firm, where a weapon was also recovered.

Riddle and Brantley is a personal injury law firm with 10 locations scattered throughout eastern North Carolina.

According to White’s profile page on Riddle and Brantley’s website, the Raleigh native was a graduate of West Virginia University who had been practicing law since 2005.

He practiced various types of personal injury law over the years and handled cases involving motor vehicle accidents, dog bites, slip-and-falls, as well as insurance disputes and construction claims.

‘I enjoy meeting my clients and guiding them through what may be one of the scariest and confusing times in their life,’ White was quoted as saying. ‘It’s an honor and a privilege helping them get the justice and compensation they deserve.’

White, who is from Raleigh, is survived by his wife, Molly, and their two children. According to his profile, in his spare time, the attorney enjoyed spending time with his family, photography and birdwatching.