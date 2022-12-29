: About author bio at bottom of article.

Misrach Ewunetie cause of death ruled suicide after Princeton University star student overdosing on mixture of antidepressants and antihistamine. Death ruled not accidental.

The Princeton University student who was found dead on campus in October died by suicide, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The body of Misrach Ewunetie, 20, a ‘star student’ at the Ivy League school was found near the campus tennis courts on Oct. 20, six days after she was reported missing.

An autopsy by the Middlesex County coroner determined she died from of ‘bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine toxicity,’ the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Bupropion and escitalopram — the generic labels for Wellbrutin and Lexapro, respectively — are generally used to treat depression.

Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine administered for allergic reactions.

What led to star student taking her own life?

Authorities did not specify why they believe Ewunetie’s death to be a suicide as opposed to an accidental overdose.

Originally from Ethiopia, Ewunetie was a junior sociology major at Princeton.

The high-achieving student was last seen brushing her teeth in her dorm on Oct. 14. Her family in Ohio reported her missing two days later, when she missed an appointment for her US citizenship application.

Ewunetie grew up in Ohio after her family arrived in the states from Ethiopia in 2008.

‘She is the gem of the house, their only daughter and the youngest,’ her brother Universe Ewunetie told the US Sun of his sister.

In an email to the university community shortly after Ewunetie’s body was discovered, Princeton VP W. Rochelle Calhoun described her death as ‘an unthinkable tragedy.’

‘Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her,’ Calhoun wrote.

‘Princeton is a close-knit community, and we mourn Misrach together.’