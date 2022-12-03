Karen Keagan Houston mom, 58, mailing package to daughter killed by out of control 84 year old driver who hit accelerator instead of brake pedal.

Define wrong place, wrong time…? A Texas mother of two was killed while mailing a package to her daughter when she was struck by an out of control driver.

Karen Keagan, 58, had just finished her work at a local church when she went to the post office in Houston to send a college care package to one of her kids when an 84-year-old female driver lost control of her SUV, sending the vehicle careening into the building, Click2Houston reported.

The octogenarian was pulling into a parking spot when she accidentally hit her gas pedal, instead of the brake, causing her vehicle to crash through the front lobby.

Keagan was struck and ‘died instantly,’ her daughter, Larissa Celedon said.

The mom ‘always put others before herself, most times at her own cost,’ Celedon wrote on Facebook, adding, ‘But she did it because that’s just the kind of amazing woman that she was.’

No charges expected

Officials said there were no signs of alcohol or medication impairment and that the driver, who hit the gas instead of the brake, had a clean record, ABC13 reported.

Houston police believe the suspect was trying to park in a handicapped spot at the USPS outlet at the time of the accident.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office told ABC13 that it did not expect to file any charges in the incident.

Keagan is being remembered as a pure spirit rooted in her faith. She worked at Chapelwood United Methodist Church for the last five years, the place she’s gone to church for more than a decade.

‘Her deep devotion not only to her family but to the individuals around her is just phenomenal,’ said Bobby Wooley, the church’s director of communications. ‘Tragedy happens and it’s super unfortunate and we just remember all the families that are involved.’

‘The pain I am feeling from this is unlike anything I have ever felt before,’ Celedon wrote. ‘I am heartbroken and I am at a loss for words or even room to comprehend this fully.’