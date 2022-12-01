Christopher Keeley, Weymouth, Massachusetts man wanted for stabbing Carl and Vicki Mattson to death over barking dog at their Marshfield residence.

A manhunt is underway for a man who Massachusetts police say ‘brutally’ killed a couple following an argument over a barking dog earlier this week.

Christopher Keeley, 27, who remains at large as of Thursday morning is accused of fatally stabbing Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, at their Marshfield residence according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The couple’s bodies were discovered inside their home on Gotham Hill Drive Tuesday night after officers were called to perform a welfare check. Both had been stabbed and bludgeoned to death, District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

‘This was not a random act of violence, this appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals,’ Cruz told reporters during a press conference.

Keeley of Weymouth was living in the couple’s home as a favor to a family member, but had recently been asked to leave, a friend of the suspect told police, according to CBS Boston.

The MSP, @Marshfield_PD & @PlymouthCtyDAO are seeking CHRISTOPHER KEELEY, 27, in connection with a double homicide discovered late last night in Marshfield. Anyone info should call 911; or MSP at 774-434-5999; or Marshfield PD at 774-380-4289. More here: https://t.co/3MMZu9oznx pic.twitter.com/1hV3IvJsCC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 30, 2022

History of mental health issues

He reportedly told the friend that a dispute over a dog barking led to the attack. He also told the friend that he had recently felt that he wanted to harm people, including the Mattsons, court documents obtained by the station revealed.

The friend called police, requesting they conduct a welfare check on the couple after stating that Keeley had been acting ‘psychotic’ recently and owned knives.

Police said Keely should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ He was last seen driving the couple’s black 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, but the vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot and recovered by investigators on Wednesday.

Of note, Keeley according to prosecutors has a history of mental health issues along with ‘prior involvement with the court system’.

Massachusetts State Police describe Keeley as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

An arrest warrant for Keeley’s arrest has been issued.