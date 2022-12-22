Kason and Kyair Thomas Ohio twin brothers abducted by child abuser Naleh Jackson, as family & police plead with woman to give up the one sibling still in woman’s possession. Authorities continue to search for wanted woman.

Ohio authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a five month old baby boy who was abducted earlier this week along with his twin brother when their mother’s car was stolen as she dashed into a pizza store.

Kyair Thomas was found the Tuesday morning, several hours after the Monday night carjacking, abandoned and cold in an airport parking lot. The boy’s twin brother Kason Thomas was no where to be seen, as family, friends, and Columbus police now plead for the boy’s safe return.

The twins were in a car believed to have been stolen by known child abuser Naleh Jackson, 24, on Monday night.

They were left inside their mother’s car – with the engine running – at 9.45pm on December 19 when she went inside Donatos Pizza in Columbus to collect a Door Dash order.

When she turned around, her car had disappeared, police said.

‘I just miss my baby. I miss them being together and their smiles,’ the twins’ mother, Wilhelmina Barnett told ABC 6 Tuesday night. ‘I can tell [Kyair] misses his brother.’

In a 911 call, Barnett can be heard telling dispatchers: ‘Somebody just stole my car and my babies are in there.

‘I was just right here and all I was doing was just grabbing this pizza. I was right here, I didn’t even go inside the building’.

Restaurant employees said that a homeless person, now understood to be Jackson, was inside the restaurant but left when the Barnett came inside, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.

Jackson has a criminal record and had been charged with abusing her own child. In June 2021, she pled guilty to child endangerment charges after her 11-month-old fell down a staircase, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

She was then sentenced to 13 days in prison and placed on probation for two years.

In September 2021, Jackson went to the National Youth Advocacy Center for a supervised visit with her children, but ran away and flagged down a stranger’s car, according to a police report.

HAPPENING NOW:

Family and community members of 5-month-old Kason Thomas hosted a prayer vigil to bring him home after he was abducted late Monday night. The suspect in question is Nalah Jackson. If you or anyone you know has seen her or baby Kason please call 911. pic.twitter.com/Yky15916sg — Jamilah Muhammad – Spectrum News 1 OH (@jmuhammadtv) December 21, 2022

Unknown whereabouts of missing child and wanted woman

Kyair was found early on Tuesday morning in a Dayton International Airport parking lot after the statewide Amber Alert.

Somebody found the child in a car seat between cars in the airport’s economy parking lot.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of Jackson at a Huber Heights gas station shortly after the abduction. She reportedly asked the employee for money before leaving in the stolen car.

In a press conference on Tuesday, police confirmed that Jackson was the primary suspect and had been seen at a gas station driving Barnett’s 2010 Honda Accord.

Barnett told officers during the 911 call that the car was missing a front bumper and had a torn temporary registration tag.

‘If you look at [Kason] and you see anything, see a precious child who’s longing for his mother,’ the twins’ grandmother, LaFonda Thomass, said during a vigil on Wednesday.

Kason’s grandmother is making a plea for Nalah Jackson to return her 5-month-old grandson safe and sound. His grandmother and community members held a vigil in the Short North where Kason and his twin brother Kyair were taken in a stolen vehicle. https://t.co/qMVjYtGBYC #10TV pic.twitter.com/pOL10uVjgx — 10TV (@10TV) December 21, 2022

‘We beg you to do the right thing’

‘We beg you, please, please, please do the right thing and just bring my baby home.’

As of Thursday, Jackson had yet to be located, with the last confirmed sighting of the wanted woman being at the airport, where Kyair was found safe on Tuesday morning.

Various law enforcement agencies have collaborated in the search for Jackson and the missing boy. Officers from Ohio Highway Patrol and local police departments have visited more than a dozen addresses associated with Jackson, police said. They also visited three homeless camps.

Barnett posted on social media a screenshot of a text message she received demanding $650 for the safe return of her baby. Police have since confirmed that the message was a scam intended to extract money from Kason’s traumatized parents.

She created a GoFundMe page to raise money but the site’s policies do not allow users to raise funds for the payment of ransoms.

Police have issued an alert to surrounding states – Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky – that a sighting of the 2010 Honda Accord should be reported.

Local anti-gun violence advocate Dion Green has advertised that he will be handing out a reward of $10,000 for the return of the baby, and that questions won’t be asked.

‘I’m hoping that reward can make something happen,’ Dion told the Dispatch. ‘Any lead that helps me find the child, I will give them their $10,000.’