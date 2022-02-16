16 yr old arrested in Baltimore Doordash Driver Cheryl McCormick murder.

16 year old teen surrenders in robbery gone wrong murder of Baltimore Doordash Driver Cheryl McCormick. Surveillance video identified suspect.

A Baltimore teenager accused of murdering a DoorDash driver turned himself in to the authorities early Wednesday morning after a warrant for the 16 year old’s arrest was issued, according to a release via the Baltimore Police Department.

The teen boy who was not named, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cheryl McCormick, a 51-year-old mother of three and grandmother who was gunned down in the morning hours of January 24 while working for food delivery app DoorDash.

McCormick’s alleged murder happened just after 2:00 a.m., according to the Baltimore Field Division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

McCormack’s husband told WJZ at some point during her deliveries of running out of gas. He said his wife was accosted when a friend went to get gas.

‘They tried to take my wife’s wallet and her purse,’ McCormack’s husband said. ‘She wouldn’t give it up and they shot her.’

ATF, @BaltimorePolice are investigating the murder of a food delivery driver who was fatally shot on Jan. 24 after refusing to give items of value to persons robbing her. $5,000 reward from ATF for info that leads to identification of these suspects. Call 888-ATF-TIPS with info pic.twitter.com/g1LC5uci7J — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) February 8, 2022

Video leads to teen’s identification

About two weeks later, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released surveillance video of two teens suspected in McCormack’s murder.

The agency also offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the pair’s identities.

Based on witness interviews and surveillance footage, detectives identified the 16-year-old as the shooting suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The teen surrendered at Baltimore Police Headquarters about 12:37 a.m. Wednesday.

He was booked on a charge of first-degree murder and remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.