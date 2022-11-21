Michael Conley Loyd Missouri man robs bank using birth certificate

Michael Conley Loyd Missouri man pleads guilty to robbing bank using his own birth certificate demanding cash on other side of note while wearing ankle monitor from separate case.

Probably not the diligent criminal … A Missouri man robbed a bank using a demand note written on the back of his own birth certificate — while he was also wearing an ankle monitor related to an earlier offense, prosecutors stated.

Michael Conley Loyd, 30, pleaded guilty to robbing a Bank of America branch in Springfield last summer, with the man saying he did it to ‘prove a point’ to his lover, though it’s unclear what point he was trying to make.

Loyd entered his plea to one count of bank robbery in federal court on Friday, according to a Department of Justice press release.

In July, Loyd stole $754 from the local Bank of America branch after giving a bank teller a note written on the back of his birth certificate that read, ‘Give Your Money Now. Don’t Say Anything. I Have A Partner Outside.’

After taking the cash and his note from the teller, Loyd left the bank and drove away in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that belonged to his roommate.

Disposing of the evidence

The boyfriend of Loyd’s roommate alerted authorities to Loyd shortly after the heist, and they were able to locate him at the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park where he lived.

But it gets better.

As he drove away from the bank Loyd saw police cars responding to the robbery, causing him to become so scared he threw the money out of the truck along with his birth certificate and ID. He allegedly then texted his roommate to say that her truck was stolen and that she should listen to the police scanner.

Loyd told authorities that he and his lover got into an argument that day, and that he had robbed the bank to ‘prove a point,’ according to WKRC.

Authorities said Loyd waived his Miranda rights and confessed to the robbery that same day.

Investigators compared a previous booking photo of Loyd to surveillance photos taken from the bank during the robbery, and then confirmed he had been at the bank through tracking his ankle monitor.

If Loyd is given the maximum sentence, he will receive 20 years and a $250,000 fine.