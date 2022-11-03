Keshia Golden Chicago pregnant woman fatally stabs boyfriend, Calvin Sidney hours after baby shower for their unborn child. History of ongoing domestic violence.

A heavily pregnant Chicago woman has admitted to fatally stabbing her boyfriend just hours after a baby shower for their unborn child, following a fight over who would get to use the microwave to reheat food.

Keshia Golden, 33, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Calvin Sidney, 29, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

At the time of the fatal stabbing, Golden was eight months pregnant with the couple’s unborn child.

The pair had returned to their Austin, apartment early that morning with relatives after the celebration the night before when they got into an argument about the use of the microwave about 3 a.m., prosecutors said.

Golden is said to have knocked a plate out of Sidney’s hands, with the man in turn shoving her on the counter, leading the boyfriend’s uncle to separate the two, officials said.

Sidney stormed off to a bedroom, where Golden allegedly stabbed him in the leg with a knife and left the apartment after dropping the weapon, the Sun-Times reported, citing prosecutors.

The boyfriend’s femoral artery was reportedly cut in the attack and he died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A few hours later, Golden was arrested after she returned home – unaware that Sidney was dead.

‘She didn’t mean to kill anyone,’ her mother Tarsha Ellis told the Sun-Times.

‘She’s broke up about it. She didn’t know you could kill someone by stabbing them in the leg. She just wanted him to leave because he was acting out, and she was worried about hurting the baby. And he wouldn’t go,’ she said.

‘It was just toxic with those two,’ Ellis added. ‘But they loved each other. If he could raise up right now, they wouldn’t have no case because he would never want charges against her.’

Prosecutors said the couple had episodes of other violent incidents.

Cops responded to 5 domestic violence calls of which one was attributed to Golden

Police said they responded to five domestic violence calls at the apartment between June and September, four of which Golden said Sidney had choked, punched, slapped or pushed her.

In July, Golden took out an order of protection against Sidney after he punched her in the face, officials said.

The following month, Sidney declined to press charges after he required hospital treatment when Golden cut his neck, prosecutors said.

Golden’s public defender, Julie Koehler, said that her client spent four days at a hospital for injuries she suffered in the final fight with her boyfriend.

During a bail hearing, Golden who works as a who works as a cashier at a Marshalls store, was ordered held on $2 million bail, prompting her defense attorney to say the amount would require the pregnant woman to post an un-attainable $200,000 bond to be released.

‘To not only force Keshia to give birth in jail but then to immediately take her child away after birth is cruel to the mother and the baby,’ Koehler told the Chicago Sun Times.

Golden remains jailed, despite a state law adopted in 2019 that mandates pregnant women not be jailed ahead of trial unless she is deemed to pose a threat to the public.

‘This heartless decision is contrary to Illinois law. All the evidence shows Keshia acted in self-defense. The only person she’s ever shown any violence toward was the man that was beating her,’ she added.

Golden’s next court date is set for Nov. 14 at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago.