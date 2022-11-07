Hannah Warren: Ohio carjacker of Nelsonville, arrested stealing vehicle while driver being served outstanding arrest warrant during traffic stop. Indicted on seven charges.

She was warned to stay away from the scene twice but climbed into the driver’s seat and ‘sped off’. An Ohio woman is alleged to have stolen a car while its driver was being arrested according to prosecutors.

Hannah Warren, 25, of Nelsonville is accused of carjacking a 2017 Nissan SUV on October 29 while police were making a traffic stop in Buchtel.

Warren approached the vehicle while police were serving an active warrant on the driver and was warned not once but twice by cops to stay away from the scene. Then, as the officer took the driver to his squad car, Warren climbed into the driver’s seat of the Nissan and sped off, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s office.

When police spotted the SUV on Watkins Street, they gave chase, according to the prosecutor’s office. They ended up following the car through the city for about 30 minutes before Warren eventually crashing the SUV into one of the pursuing officer’s cars. Warren then stopped the car near a tree, got out, and tried to run away, only for an officer to tase and arrest her.

On Monday (October 31), a grand jury Warren on multiple felony charges, according to WKBN News.

Drug addiction

A grand jury indicted Warren on seven felonies on Monday, October 31, including: two counts of felonious assault (first and second degree), two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third and fourth degree), vandalism (fourth degree), receiving stolen property (fourth degree), grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree).

But there’s more.

Warren admitted to having drugs in her backpack to police, who then found drugs and syringes, one of which contained methamphetamine, according to police reports.

Warren’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 7 at 10 am in the Athens County Common Pleas Court.