Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested on allegations he beat up two security guards at the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s in Chicago early Friday morning.

Chicago cops responded to a call of a disturbance at the fast food joint around 3:28 a.m., a CPD spokesperson said. CWB Chicago reported that it was the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s.

Gordon, 39, was escorted of the premises when he allegedly punched a 29-year-old male security guard in the face and throwing him on the ground, police said. It was not clear why he was being forced to leave.

Gordon also pushed a second male security officer, 21, to the ground, according to CPD.

Both victims refused medical treatment, but Gordon was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery.

A source close to the investigation said that Gordon was no longer in custody, but did not have information about bail.

The retired shooting guard, who played the last five seasons of his 10-year career with the Bulls, has a history of brushes with the law.

On Oct. 10, he was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after witnesses said he punched his 10-year-old son in the face as they got ready to board a flight to Chicago. Two Port Authority of New York cops and New Jersey police officers were injured during his arrest.

In 2017, the basketball player was arrested for pulling a fire alarm in an LA apartment building. Later that year, he was charged with robbery for robbing the manager of a residential complex where he lived. Those charges were dropped after he reached a ‘civil compromise,’ according to TMZ.

Gordon is a former NBA shooting guard who played for four teams — the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic — during his 11-year career in the league.

Gordon grew up in Mount Vernon, just north of New York City, and won an NCAA title with the University of Connecticut prior to his NBA career. He then went on to win the Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards in his first year in the NBA.

Gordon retired from the NBA in 2015 and has said he suffers from bipolar disorder. along with harboring suicidal thoughts. It remained unclear, what treatment, if any the former basketball great was undergoing.