Baldy Mesa woman, 80, mauled to death by two hunting dogs during...

A Californian woman has died after being mauled to death by two hunting dogs while she was going for a morning stroll last week.

Soon Han, 80, was found dead by the side of the road in the rural community of Baldy Mesa, Victorville in the Mojave Desert on Friday morning.

Han suffered major injuries during the attack and was pronounced deceased at the scene on October 7 just on 11.09 am according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department.

The dogs, Dogo Argentinos, who had moments before run from a nearby home, were captured and taken to a shelter, pending a dangerous animals hearing.

The coroner in San Bernardino County said that Han ‘suffered major injuries during the attack and was pronounced deceased at the scene.’

Banned and dangerous breed

The dog owner was located and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

A report via KTLA cited neighbors saying that the ‘pack’ animals were often seen wandering freely and that many were concerned it was only a matter of time that a tragic attack would ensue.

Dogos Argentinos are known for being muscular and athletic and can weigh anywhere between 80 to 100 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.

The dogs were first bred for big game hunting in Argentina, designed to take on wild boar and puma. The breed is banned in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and several other countries. Although not banned in the U.S- the breed are banned from certain areas given because of their potentially dangerous temperaments and their ability to harm others.

Fatal dog attacks are rare. A nonprofit organization DogsBite.org tracked 568 dog bite-related deaths in the United States between 2005 to 2020, about 35 a year.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, ‘More than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States, and more than 800,000 receive medical attention for dog bites, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). At least half of those bitten are children.’

Last week’s deadly attack is the third fatal dog mauling in the United States in recent months.

On September 14, an 89-year-old woman was killed by the family’s two pitbulls in Golden, Colorado, and her 12-year-old grandson severely injured.

Officers used tasers and non-lethal shotguns to try and get the animals away from her, but were not able to until more police.

Both animals were put down.

On October 5, two children in Tennessee were killed when their family’s two pitbulls – which they had owned for eight years – attacked them and their mother.

Two-year-old Lilly Bennard and five-month-old Hollace died following the attack in Memphis, Tennessee.

Kirstie Bennard, 30, was left with severe injuries and covered in bite marks.

The two dogs were euthanized.