Lauren Marie Dooley, Colorado Springs woman, arrested after giving Tinder date oral pleasure, tying up with duct tape and slashing with knife.

The app date from hell.

A 22-year-old Colorado woman has been arrested after allegedly giving a Tinder date oral sex, then tying him up with duct tape, stabbing him and throttling him.

Lauren Marie Dooley, 22, was arrested on September 28 after officers responded to an apartment in the 2500 block of East Cache La Poudre Street in Colorado Springs.

The victim, whose name is redacted in an affidavit published by Law and Crime, told police he ‘just met Lauren on Tinder’ hours before they met in person.

Dooley and the victim met at her apartment and hung out on her couch for a while, before she took off his clothes and performed oral pleasure on the man.

‘Look I found my kitchen knife …’

Soon after. Things went to hell in a hand basket.

‘She then used duct tape to bind [the victim’s] wrists together and ankles together,’ the affidavit stated, citing the victim’s alleged claims.

‘[The victim] found it odd, but consented to it. However, when Lauren produced a kitchen knife and demanded he get into her bedroom, [the victim] no longer consented to staying at the residence.’

The woman accused in this matter then began to use the knife to ‘cut his left shoulder.’

‘Lauren then used both her hands to apply direct pressure to [the victim’s] throat for approximately 20 seconds, making it difficult to breathe.

‘Lauren stopped, but only to procure a belt that she then placed around [the victim’s] neck,’ according to a statement the victim provided.

‘She tightened the belt for another 20 seconds, once more making it difficult to breath. When she took it off, she checked [the victim’s] neck for a pulse,’ the affidavit says.

Blood found in bathtub

The man, bleeding from his injuries, was then forced into the bath by the Tinder date.

Dooley apparently was not happy with the victim, who had begun bleeding on her bedsheets – despite her being accused of inflicting the injuries that subsequently triggered the blood-letting.

Police later found blood in the tub.

‘This seems like fun. But now I’m hungry….’

While this was happening, Dooley apparently ordered food from DoorDash and threatened the victim who she feared may have tried to escape.

‘If you scream or say anything, I’ll kill you,’ the famished assailant told her victim.

‘Because you cut me…’

She then forced the man to sit on her bed while she ate the food.

After falling asleep, the victim was able to retrieve the knife, which Dooley had left under the covers, and cut himself free.

He attempted to quietly escape but was caught as he was trying to exit the apartment.

Dooley chased after him all the way to the parking lot where she allegedly smeared his blood on her hands as he called 911.

An official arrest warrant from the Colorado Springs Police Department shows that around 5.45pm, police received a call in which unknown voices could be heard in the background.

At one point, operators on the line heard the man, an unidentified 21-year-old, say ‘because you cut me’ and ‘you’re going to kill me.’

The two can be heard arguing as dispatch sends police and ambulance to the scene.

‘Officers located [the victim] who was naked and appeared to be bleeding from a laceration on his left arm,’ police said.

The victim ‘was also actively backing away from the suspect . . . Dooley . . . who appeared to have blood smeared on her arms and hand.’

Dooley has been charged with kidnapping, assault, menacing, and false imprisonment.

She faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty, and is set to be arraigned Thursday.

Indeed.