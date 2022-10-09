Texas mom gets life leaving disabled daughter to die so she could...

Lauren Kay Dean, Bay City, Texas mom gets life sentence for leaving disabled toddler daughter to die so she could go nightclubbing as prosecutors claim mom neglected cerebal palsy daughter, Jordynn Barrera.

A Texas mother is to serve a life jail sentence after admitting to leaving her severely-disabled seven year-old daughter home alone where she would later die that evening while she went out clubbing with friends.

Lauren Kay Dean pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday and received the life sentence plus 20 years for endangerment of a child over the January 2020 death of daughter Jordynn Barrera in Bay City.

Jordynn had Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and was bed-ridden. She used a feeding tube, and required constant, round-the-clock care.

Dean’s behavior resulted in her daughter dying while partying at local club Shade with friends.

Police in Bay City, Texas went to Dean’s apartment following a request for a welfare check by an un-named party.

What 24/7 caretaking opportunities where afforded to the mother?

When investigators spoke to Dean, who had already returned to the apartment, the mom offered to let them come in to show the children were well, only for investigators to find 7-year-old Jordynn dead, according to ABC13.

Dean was subsequently charged with murdering the youngster by neglecting her.

Dean’s two other children, aged five years and three months, were also found at the apartment.

Jordynn was a non-verbal child who had been diagnosed early on with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. Authorities have also said the girl was only able to eat through a feeding tube.

It remained unclear what resources the mother was afforded, if any by the state for the child’s round the clock care and what other options existed. It also remained unclear why the mother didn’t seek out a babysitter or the whereabouts of the child’s father.

Records show Dean was arrested and booked into the Matagorda County Jail on three second-degree felony charges: abandonment, endangering a child, and imminent danger bodily injury.

Dean pleaded guilty as part of a bargain to avoid the death penalty and to avoid a jury trial on October 5.

Social media responds to ‘heavy handed sentence’

She pleaded on capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and three counts of child abandonment.

Bay City is about 80 miles southwest of Houston.

And then there were these comments on social media that made this author wonder, see what you think?

Yes she should have got a babysitter. Perhaps no one would sit for her because of the handicapped kid. Not ignoring her wrongdoing but she looks prett young. Can you imagine your 1st kid, you’re very young , and your life is 24-7 revolving around a nonverbal, non eating, diaper wearing person? She should have given the girl gi up for adoption or put her in a facility.

The system failed this mother. If a family member called for the welfare check, they could of offered her respite care so she could get a break. I don’t think life in prison is reasonable punishment.

How do you get life in prison for leaving a child home just for a few hours. Yes is was wrong and neglectful, but that sentence made it seem like she starved, best, or stabbed her to death.

Thing is, if she had been asleep at home at the time, and the child died… would she be getting the same sentence? This is the problem I have with the entire sentencing – sure she was an idiot going to a nightclub and leaving her kids alone… but if they had all been in bed and this happened, what then? Would she still be charged the same? No-one can do 24 /7 care alone…