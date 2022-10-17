Oklahoma mom stabs female neighbor to death after daughters get into fight

Kayla Shanee McNeal stabs Vaneesa Wade, Spencer, Oklahoma woman to death after their two daughters got into a fight.

Probably not the role model of the year… An Oklahoma mother has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a female neighbor after their their two young daughters were involved in a fight last week.

Vaneesa Wade, 29, was found by police in critical condition having allegedly been knifed by Kayla Shanee McNeal, 31.

Wade was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wade’s home in Spencer, northeast of Oklahoma City on Thursday over reports of a stabbing according to a Facebook release.

Investigators said McNeal’s 10-year-old daughter had been involved in a fight with Wade’s 17-year-old daughter, who is actually her niece.

Victim collapses on driveway in bid to get back inside her home

McNeal is said to have intervened and ensured that both girls returned to their homes, but Wade’s daughter then called for help and got her mother to return home.

Wade went across the street to check her mail when a fight broke out between the two mothers, at which point she was stabbed, Fox 6 reported.

Despite attempting to make it back inside her home, Wade collapsed on the driveway.

McNeal was immediately arrested and charged with first-degree murder with more charges pending, authorities said.

McNeal is now refusing to cooperate with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s mother, Delores Wade is still in shock at the death of her daughter.

‘She should be burying me one day, not me burying my baby. It shouldn’t be like that,’ she told News9.

‘She [Vaneesa] didn’t look like she wanted to fight…’

‘I got a phone call my 12-year-old grandson called he and said my momma is dead,’ Wade said. ‘It’s going to be a constant reminder every time he comes in and out the house. He’s going to see where his mother fell.

‘She was so outgoing, outspoken,’ Wade said. ‘She was just a beautiful person, inside and out, and I’m truly going to miss my baby.’

An eyewitness who also lives in the street claims to have seen the fight unfold.

‘She [Vaneesa] didn’t look like she wanted to fight. She just wanted to go in the house, came out the house to check her mailbox,’ Dejeanna Smiley said. ‘The lady [McNeal] had come out and just punched her.’

‘We walked down there, and the little boy was screaming ‘They killed my mama. She killed my mama,’ Smiley added.