A California public school teacher has been accused of hiding a missing teenager — her teen daughter’s boyfriend — for almost two years after he ran away from his home.

Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in Sacramento, was charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor, KCRA reported.

She was accused of hiding 17-year-old Michael Ramirez in her home since the teen’s parents reported him missing on June 9, 2020, when he was 15. The boy is understood to have fled following a fight over ‘strict rules,’ at the home.

Ramirez finally returned to his Rancho Cordova home on March 11, 2022, after he was last seen on May 18, 2020, police said. The boy returned to living with his aunt and uncle after asking the relatives if he could move back in.

His family who had searched in vain looking for the missing boy for almost two years, say he had been staying at the home of a former friend, whose mother is Olivares, who lived a mere 20 miles from the family home.

‘You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s OK’.

Katte Smith, the boy’s guardian, said he left home after an argument with his family.

‘He felt like the grass was greener on the other side,’ Smith told KCRA. ‘We felt so robbed of all this time with him. You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s OK.’

‘There are no words that can really explain how you feel when you have a missing child.’ Smith said. ‘You think the worst. You think the absolute worst.’

The Sacramento City Unified School District said the charges against Olivares, who was put on administrative leave, ‘are for acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties.’

Olivares who was arrested on school premises last week, ‘was taken into custody at the school after students were dismissed for the day,’ the district told KCRA.

Not immediately clear is whether Olivares was ever Michael’s teacher during the two years his family sought to find the missing boy. It remained unclear if and where the boy received class during his absence.

Olivares is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department at (916) 362-5115.