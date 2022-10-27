Frances Walker Chicago landlord called cops no less than 5 times trying to have Sandra Kolalou removed before the tenant murdered her and put her dismembered body parts in a freezer.

Different day, same puzzle … A 69 year old landlord who was slain and her dismembered body parts found in a Chicago house at the hands of her tenant earlier this month had tried futilely to have her assailant removed after calling cops on her ‘countless times’ according to the victims’ relatives.

The remains of Frances Walker, 69, were found in a freezer in her North Side home after a resident of the building reported her missing on Oct. 10.

Arrested in the landlord’s murder, was ‘troublesome,’ tenant, Sandra Kolalou, 36, since charged with her murder.

Walker’s relatives told Chicago’s ABC7 that the longtime landlord had called cops on Kolalou ‘many times,’ – but to no avail.

Records show that law enforcement responded to the home no less than five times in October alone. It remained unclear what preempted police taking action against the ‘threatening’ tenant.

Volatile landlord tenant relationship

‘They have rights as a tenant, but if you fear for your safety or have issues, the landlord should have rights not only as a landlord but as cohabiter of the domain,’ niece Cory Walker told the outlet.

‘I feel like their hands were tied or maybe there was something that could have been done differently. It’s changed the trajectory of our lives. It’s leaving such a hole.’

A prosecutor at Kolalou’s bond hearing Wednesday said that the pair had a contentious relationship that escalated into a screaming match the night of the murder.

Of note, Walker had served Kolalou with an eviction notice on her door the day before the slaying.

‘That very well could possibly be what escalated this into the defendant becoming extremely angry and committing this horrific act,’ Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told ABC7 at the time of Kolalou’s arrest.

In addition to first-degree murder, Kolalou is charged with concealing a homicidal death and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held without bail.

Kolalou also faced unrelated charges of battery to cause bodily harm earlier this year.

Saturday funeral

Walker’s family started a Facebook fundraiser for her cremation and funeral, which is scheduled for a private service on Saturday.

In addition to her siblings and extended family, she is survived by her husband, a Bulgarian immigrant who works as a caregiver to elderly patients.

‘[Walker] was always very kind and very helpful, she always came in with joy in her heart and she was happy to be on the organ,’ Stuart Thompson, the music director at Queen of the Apostles Parish, where Walker played the organ for over 20 years, told ABC7.

Neighbor Raymond Truong lamented that the neighborhood didn’t feel the same since the news broke.

‘It’s really devastating, like I even had a hard time coming home last night. I stayed at my friend’s house. I felt safer with his parents and stuff,’ he said.

Kolalou is expected back in court on Oct. 31.