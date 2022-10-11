Chloe Campbell, missing Boulder, Colorado teen girl, found alive after disappearing ten days ago after high shool football game as questions remain.

So where was she anyway…?

A 14-year-old Colorado teen girl who had been missing for 10 days, and whose family had begun to fear the worse was found safe on Monday, Boulder, Colorado authorities announced.

Chloe Campbell— who was last seen leaving a high school football game on Sept. 30 — was discovered around 5 p.m. at a home in Thornton, Colo., according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Cops believe the teen ran away from home, but are investigating where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family.

Appealing for their daughter’s safe return, Chloe’s mother, Jessica Knape insisted, ‘Chloe is not the type of girl who would run away,’ adding, ‘she’s never run away.’

With police initially determining Chloe’s disappearance as a runaway case, advocates for Chloe were quick to condemn police police, saying that her recovery should be a ‘top priority’.

At the time, Boulder police said there was no evidence that Chloe’s disappearance was the result of an abduction. A missing person’s file was eventually released over the weekend following her Sept 30th disappearance.

Her parents said they received a disturbing photo of their daughter looking ‘injured and unwell’ from an anonymous source that raised their concerns for her safety, CBS News Colorado reported.

The parents feared their daughter may have been trafficked or is being held against her will. Her mother had a message for her daughter: ‘Chloe, honey, we love you so much. You are not in trouble,’ Jessica said at the time. ‘If you can come home, please do; and if you can’t, we will not stop until we find you.’

Authorities flagged Campbell as ‘at risk’ because they believed the teenager had no access to money or her medication, which she takes for physical and mental conditions, according to her family.

Campbell will be medically examined and appropriate social service support resources will be referred to her, Herold said.

Boulder Deputy Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said police have no evidence to support the claim that Campbell was in harm’s way or being held against her will.

Teen girl sought to avoid contact with family

‘We have no belief at this time that she was held against her will,’ he said during a Monday press conference.

Campbell also had no visible signs of injury when she was located in Thornton.

The official added that the teen took ‘considerable steps’ to avoid contact with her family and law enforcement.

Police collected evidence — through social media and reported sightings — throughout the week that suggested that Campbell was alive and well.

‘We, however, had indications that she was alive throughout the week,’ Redfearn said. ‘Police are relieved that she has been located.’

He said it is too early in the investigation to say if there will be any persons of interest related to the teen’s disappearance.

‘There’s a lot we still need to piece together,’ Redfearn said.

The two men reportedly last seen with Campbell near Boulder High School are not believed to have been involved in her running away, he said.