Teryn Johnson, Frankford, Philadelphia teen girl, 17, shot dead while walking dog along with another teen girl: no arrests.

A Philadelphia teen girl was killed over the weekend after being gunned down while walking a dog in the city’s Frankford section.

Teryn Johnson, 17, was identified as the victim.

The teen girl was shot dead just before 9pm, Sunday near the 5300 block of Horrocks Street.

According to police, Johnson was walking with another teenage girl and a small dog to the 7-Eleven near Bridge and Large streets.

After leaving the store, they were making their way to one of their homes when the teens noticed men inside a gray Dodge Challenger.

No known motive

At some point, the teens made eye contact with the men in the vehicle but no words were exchanged, police said.

Police say the teens noticed the car was following them.

When they got to the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, police say a suspect inside the car fired at least six shots striking Johnson multiple times, WPVI-TV reported.

The teen who was shot in the chest and abdomen, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she later died. The other teenager was not injured. It remained unclear if the shooter aimed at both girls or just the victim.

Police are trying to determine if the teens knew the suspects.

‘The victims did not indicate that they knew the individuals, in fact no words were exchanged, so it’s unclear for what reason they were targeted, if they were targeted at all,’ Pace said.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. No known motive was immediately known.

The shooting is one of twenty gun violence episodes in Philly since Friday, of which four individuals were killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.