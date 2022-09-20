Worker at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City stabbed; police search for suspect who remains on the run. No known motive.

A suspect remains at large after stabbing a hospital worker in Los Angeles County Monday night.

Police received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon from the Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City around 6:50 p.m., FOX 11 reported. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from stab wounds.

The stabbing victim was taken to a different hospital for treatment, where they were treated for trauma at nearby Northridge Hospital.

Officers said the victim, a male worker was assaulted at the entrance of the hospital, with the suspect described as a man in his 40s or 50s, wearing a black hoodie, shirt and backpack.

The hospital released a statement that the victim did not know their attacker, KTLA reported. It remained unclear how the victim came to be stabbed, with police saying they believed the victim was randomly attacked. To date the victim, who remained un-named remained in critical but stable condition.

Mission Community Hospital stabbing: copycat attack?

The incident caused a temporary lockdown at the hospital.

‘It’s just scary, and it’s just a really sad thing that it’s going to happen at a place where you’re really trying to help people and save them,’ Dr. James Higgins told KABC. ‘Instead, it’s almost like the opposite is occurring right in front of the hospital.’

The suspect was chased out of the hospital by good Samaritans but wasn’t apprehended. Witnesses said he took off running along Willis Avenue.

No known motive for the attack was immediately known.

Back in June, a doctor and two nurses were stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center. The suspect in that case has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.