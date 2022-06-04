Encino hospital stabbing leaves 3 in critical condition, suspect barricaded inside.

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Encino hospital stabbing leaves 3 medical staff in critical condition, including doctor and two nurse su suspect barricaded inside.

A man entered a hospital in Encino, Los Angeles on Friday and stabbed three medical professionals, officials said.

The man was armed with a knife when he entered Encino Hospital Medical Center around 3:50 p.m., LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said.

A doctor and two staff nurses were stabbed and transported to a trauma center, a representative for the hospital said.

They suffered what were described as critical injuries, but officials stressed the information was preliminary.

The assailant is believed to be barricaded inside a room at the hospital. Hospital authorities were clearing people from parts of the building CBS Los Angeles reported.

UPDATE: A slashing suspect is barricaded @ the Encino Hospital Medical Center ER after stabbing 3 victims, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/zBgfit9Mb6 — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) June 3, 2022

SWAT officers were called and entered the hospital around 5:24 p.m. the Latimes reported.

It remained unclear how the individual managed to enter the hospital un-announced and whether he had specifically targeted his victims or whether they were randomly stabbed.

No known motive for the alleged attack was immediately known.

The incident comes just days after a gunman opened gunfire at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing four people. In that case, police said the gunman, who killed himself, was targeting a doctor.

Authorities continue to investigate.