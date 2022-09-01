14 yr old stepbrother charged with murder of 10yr old Saginaw girl

Jameion Peterson Michigan 14yr old teen charged with the murder of Na’Mylah Turner-Moore, 10 year old Saginaw stepsister.

A 14 year old Michigan boy has been charged with killing his 10 year old stepsister, after her body was found earlier this week, mere hours after the girl was reported missing on Tuesday.

Jameion Peterson, 14, was arraigned in Saginaw County on Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder. Peterson — who is charged as an adult — is believed to have killed his stepsister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore, who vanished from a house owned by Peterson’s father before she was found dead in an abandoned lot, MLive reported.

Court records show Peterson’s father living somewhere else in the city. Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson said that on Tuesday, Peterson’s father called Turner-Moore’s father to ask if she was at his nearby home. Turner-Moore’s father stated that she was not before calling 911 to report her daughter’s disappearance.

Turner-Moore’s cause of death is unclear as an autopsy is pending. The teen boy remains jailed without bail. No known motive was immediately known.

Stevenson could not state how Na’Mylah was killed, citing pending autopsy results that should be finalized within two months.

Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, 10, was reported missing from a house in the 800 block of South 12th Street around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. During a search of the area, police found Na’Myla’s body in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the same block

Life imprisonment without the possibility of parole

‘At this point, it appears no dangerous weapon was involved,’ he said. He also said there is no indication Na’Mylah had been sexually assaulted.

Stevenson added there appears to have been no wrongdoing on the part of either Peterson’s or Na’Myla’s fathers.

‘This is very, very sad situation,’ Saginaw Police Chief Robert M. Ruth told reporters. ‘Anytime a 10-year-old is murdered by another family member, it’s just terrible.’

If convicted, Peterson will be mandated to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Peterson is to appear for a preliminary examination at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 21.