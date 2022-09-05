Damien Sanderson found dead: Wounds did not appear to be self inflicted. Brother Myles Sanderson remained at large amid manhunt after stabbing spree in Canada’s Saskatchewan left 10 dead, 18 injured.

One of the suspects in a mass stabbing that left 10 people dead and eighteen people injured has been found dead, Canada police announced Monday afternoon.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said that Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead with wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted in the First Nation area. The wanted man’s body was discovered just on 11.30am Monday morning in a heavily grassy area near a house that was being examined, police said.

The exact cause of the man’s death was to be determined in conjunction with the Saskatchewan coroner’s office, police said.

Damien was being sought, along with 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, after 10 people were found dead and 18 others were injured in brutal stabbing at no less than 13 locations in the province.

Damien’s brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, continued to remain at large. Police said his last known sighting had been in Regina, the provincial capital, more than 200 miles away from the scene of the stabbings.

Indigenous community on edge

Police had charged both suspects with murder and other counts amid a massive manhunt following one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings entered its second day.

Many of the victims were residents of the remote James Smith Cree Nation, home to about 2,000 people – leaving members of Canada’s indigenous community on edge.

Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

‘No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door,’ said Weldon resident Ruby Works, who was close to one of the victims.

Earlier Monday, police said a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted about 210 miles south of the communities where the stabbings occurred. Police said they may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

‘There’s a lot of grief. There’s a lot of anxiety in our province and in our communities this morning and all day yesterday,’ Police chief Evan Bray said.

Myles Sanderson, 30, ‘may have sustained injuries’ and may be seeking medical attention, according to Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, during a Monday news conference.

Did Myles kill his brother Damien Sanderson?

Asked if Myles Sanderson was suspected of also killing his brother, Blackmore said, ‘We haven’t confirmed that. We can’t say one way or the other if Myles was involved in the death of Damien.’

The official warned that police still considered Myles Sanderson a danger to the public, even if he were injured.

‘Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes. … We consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him,’ Blackmore said.

Police in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon had been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it was working with domestic and international law enforcement to “ensure border security, intelligence and enforcement.”

No known motive for the stabbing spree was immediately known.