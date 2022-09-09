: About author bio at bottom of article.

9 year old Houston boy drowns while taking shower. Child’s grandfather finds infant unconscious in bathtub. Authorities yet to determine how boy drowned.

A 9-year-old Texas boy drowned while taking a shower inside a home, police told local media outlets.

The boy’s grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston.

Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy’s grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say the boy was pulled from the tub by the grandfather when he was found unconscious.

It is not clear how the child drowned, but an investigation into what happened is underway.