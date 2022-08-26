LAPD visits Trauma Queen TikTok star Gabbie Hanna after posting 100 disturbing videos as followers question the social media influencer’s mental health. Others question ploy to gain further followers.

How much attention is too much attention?

Concerns for the well being of a California TikTok star led to cops being dispatched to the woman’s home after the social media star posting over a hundred ‘disturbing’ videos on Wednesday.

In videos shared with her 7.6 million followers, Gabbie Hanna, 31, posted brief clips of her crying, screaming, and making comments that some claimed were homophobic and racist.

Of note, Hanna previously revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Responding to fears that Hanna was experiencing a possible mental health crises, the LAPD received several requests for a welfare check.

‘Exercising my right to entertain (myself)’

According to TMZ, Hanna spoke with Los Angeles police for a few minutes before officers dispatched a psychological evaluation team. Ultimately, medical professionals reportedly determined that Hanna was not a threat to herself or anyone else.

TMZ reported that the medical professionals provided Hanna with resources should she experience a mental health crisis.

Though TMZ reported that Hanna’s posts apparently stopped after the welfare check, there was more to come.

On Thursday at 9:35 a.m, Hanna posted a new TikTok video of herself in a hot tub, her first upload in nearly 24 hours. In text overlaid on the video, she claimed she was ‘cuffed and detained by 5 officers who busted into my house through the back door because I exercised my free speech and religion. Then they sent 2 psych evaluation specialists who almost dragged me off to a hospital but luckily I’m smart, educated, kind and brave.’ Over another video shortly afterward, she wrote, ‘THANK YOU OFFICERS, sincerely. And THANK YOU to everyone who called in concern.’

Not quite finished, Hanna went on to post another video, late Thursday— (see above) — which shows her talking about how people like her can no longer be dissected to determine whether they’re human.

‘Does it scare you that I laugh and show my emotions?’ she asks in the latest video. ‘The power is in not giving a f**k what anybody thinks…except her.’

Hanna rose to fame on social media in the early 2010s. She amassed around 5 million followers on Vine by uploading skits to the app, which allowed users to post six-second videos until it shut down in 2016.

Hanna then turned her attention to the YouTube before eventually building her social media brand on TikTok. Hanna in intervening years has also released a book of poems titled ‘Adultolescence’ in 2017 along with releasing new music, including her 2022 album, ‘Trauma Queen.’

In 2017, the social media influencer caused controversy when she made a video about a former classmate who died of a drug overdose without consulting the girl’s family first.