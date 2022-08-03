Orlando murder suicide leaves family of 5 dead: Bodies of 3 adults & two children found. Family had just moved into the Lake Nona neighborhood.

A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in southeast Orlando on Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida authorities.

Officers were called to the home for a welfare check around 1 p.m. and found the bodies of three adults and two children after entering the residence.

Their identities were not immediately released as police notify next of kin.

The cause of death was not revealed. It remained unclear how long the deceased had been last heard from prior to the welfare check.

Law enforcement did not say what led to the murder-suicide.

Family were new tenants who arrived two months ago

The deaths left the ‘tight knit’ community rattled.

Justin Rossilini, a neighbor who lives across the street from the two-story home, told ClickOrlando the family included an adult son and two little girls around the ages of 6 and 7.

‘I’ve had the past two days off. We’ve been home. I didn’t hear anything,’ he told the local newspaper, noting that the family had just moved in a couple of months ago.

Heather Collins, who lives across the road with her fiance recalled seeing the family over the weekend.

‘We said that we had seen them a couple of days ago but not today,’ she told FOX35.

A large police presence could be seen in the Lake Nona Region neighborhood.

Cautioned Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero who is also a local mental health counselor: ‘If you need help call for aid. Call my office, there are a lot of services.’

Authorities continue to investigate.